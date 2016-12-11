The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 1,000 people turned out yesterday to say their final goodbyes to Red House Museum which closed with a bang.

The Gomersal museum hosted a special firework display at its last event as a Kirklees Council-run facility.

Admission charges were waived for the afternoon event, and organisers were rewarded with hundreds of people turning out to say farewell to a much-loved institution.

Kirklees Council says due to budget cuts it can no longer afford to run the museum which now faces an uncertain future.

Eric Brown, Heritage Manager for Red House and Oakwell Hall, Birstall, said: “Everyone has been really delighted with the turn-out and the atmosphere has been very positive with just the right balance of delight at past memories tinged with sadness. I thought it would be busy, but the sheer number of people has taken me by surprise.”

During the afternoon the museum on Oxford Road celebrated a traditional Christmas with music, food and activities.

The house was decorated as it would have been in the 1830s when it was a cloth merchant’s home. Staff in period costume greeted visitors with complimentary mulled wine and offered Christmas delicacies to taste.

Red House will close to the public on December 21.