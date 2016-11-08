Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 12,000 food packages were handed out by Trussell Trust food banks in West Yorkshire over the last six months.

Food banks across the county gave out an average of every single day between April and September this year.

A total of 12,106 three-day emergency food supplies were given to people in crisis over the six months.

Some 29,690 were given out across Yorkshire and the Humber – down slightly from 30,066 in the same period last year.

In the majority of cases, the Trust found that people resorting to food banks did so because of issues with benefits – either due to delays in payments or changes made to the amount of benefits they received.

VIDEO: Britain's busiest food bank

The figures were released at the same time as a new, tougher cap on benefits was rolled out on Monday.

The cap limits the income households receive in certain benefits, and has been reduced from £26,000 a year to £20,000 a year outside London.

Low income was the second largest cause of a crisis, accounting for nearly one in four of all referrals to trust foodbanks, driven by problems such as low pay, insecure work or rising costs.

Across England, Trussell Trust food banks distributed 519,342 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis compared to 506,369 during the same period last year.

Of these, 188,584 emergency supplies went to children.

In response to the rising numbers of food supplies being handed out, the charity is calling for a foodbank telephone hotline to local Job Centres to support people in crisis more quickly and efficiently.

David McAuley, chief executive of The Trussell Trust, said: “As the number of emergency food parcels provided to people by foodbanks rises once again, it’s clear that more can be done to get people back on their feet faster.

“Many foodbanks in Yorkshire and Humberside now host independent welfare and debt advisers but they cannot solve all the issues.

“To stop UK hunger we must make sure the welfare system works fairly and compassionately, stopping people getting to a point where they have no money to eat.”

“It feels like we could be seeing a new era at the Department for Work and Pensions with a consultation on Work Capability Assessments and willingness to engage in dialogue with charities working on the front line.

“A telephone hotline could build on this and go a long way to improving foodbanks ability to help get people out of a crisis faster.”