Hundreds of care home residents and their families face uncertainty following the collapse of a Huddersfield-based firm.

Eldercare (Halifax) Ltd – heavily criticised in recent inspections by a government watchdog – has gone into administration along with B&H Vincent LLP, the property holding company.

The Fartown-based companies own eight care homes along with a number of properties which have now closed across West Yorkshire and Lancashire.

The homes provide care and accommodation for up to 215 residents while Eldercare has 228 employees across the eight homes and its head office.

Joint administrators Toby Underwood and Lyn Vardy, of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said the immediate plan was to continue to operate the business as usual while seeking buyers. Anyone interested should contact the administrators.

Mr Vardy said: “The administrators are working with both on-site and head office staff to ensure care, facilities and services continue to be provided as normal and that there is minimal disruption for residents, employees and suppliers.

“Company staff continue to work with the administrators and there will be no change in the day to day level of care and living experience of residents.

“The administrators will work closely with local authorities and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to ensure all services continue as normal and that quality of care and resident welfare is maintained. Our plan is to continue trading the homes while buyers are sought for the homes.”

The homes which continue to operate are Sun Woodhouse, Woodhouse Hall Road, Fartown; Alexander House, Savile Park Road, Halifax; Fernside Hall, Manor Heath, Halifax; St Lukes, Calverley, Leeds; Oakhaven, Oakwood Lane, Leeds; Denison House, York; Bankfield, Hollins Lane, Sowerby Bridge; and Burger Court, Barkerend Rd, Bradford.

The Examiner reported in February last year how several Eldercare homes had been rated as “inadequate” or “requires improvement” following visitors by CQC inspectors.

A number of the homes cited have since closed. Among them, Ashleigh Care Home at Newsome was given a damning report in which a CQC inspector reported saving a resident from suffocating. Cowlersley Court at Cowlersley was described by a resident as “frightening” in another report while Parklands House in Rochdale was so dirty inspectors detected foul odours as they approached the building.

At the time, director Brian Vincent admitted to “appalling” failures, but blamed “management failures” and “malicious individuals” for the firm’s woes.

He said care homes were struggling to survive because of inadequate Government investment, adding: “The Government’s attitude to mental health is disgraceful.”