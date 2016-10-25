More than 5,000 cars seized for having no insurance in West Yorkshire

A clamp down on uninsured drivers has been launched as figures show 5,361 vehicles have been seized in West Yorkshire so far this year.

And those who are caught face six penalty on their driving licence and could ultimately see their vehicle crushed if hefty fines aren’t paid towards seizure costs.

West Yorkshire Police are supporting a the National Police Chief’s Council and the Motor Insurance Bureau national week of action aimed at tackling uninsured driving.

Sergeant Gary Roper of the Roads Policing Support Unit said: “We are aware that drivers using the roads without insurance is something that most law-abiding drivers want agencies to take action against.

“On average, we seize 20-25 cars a day across the county for having no insurance, and teams across the organisation regularly work closely with partners to tackle this issue, including days of action and proactive operations such as those ongoing in Calderdale.

“If your vehicle is seized for having no insurance, you will have to pay to release that vehicle whilst also providing proof it is now insured within a fixed time. Ultimately, the vehicle could be crushed. In addition to the seizure costs you face a fixed penalty of a £300 fine and 6 penalty points.”

The police use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with information from the Motor Insurance Database (MID) to identify and catch people driving uninsured vehicles. To report vehicle crime to call 101.