Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

More than 5,000 cars seized for having no insurance in West Yorkshire

Figures show 20-25 vehicles are seized every day in West Yorkshire for no insurance

Car being towed away stock

A clamp down on uninsured drivers has been launched as figures show 5,361 vehicles have been seized in West Yorkshire so far this year.

And those who are caught face six penalty on their driving licence and could ultimately see their vehicle crushed if hefty fines aren’t paid towards seizure costs.

West Yorkshire Police are supporting a the National Police Chief’s Council and the Motor Insurance Bureau national week of action aimed at tackling uninsured driving.

Sergeant Gary Roper of the Roads Policing Support Unit said: “We are aware that drivers using the roads without insurance is something that most law-abiding drivers want agencies to take action against.

“On average, we seize 20-25 cars a day across the county for having no insurance, and teams across the organisation regularly work closely with partners to tackle this issue, including days of action and proactive operations such as those ongoing in Calderdale.

“If your vehicle is seized for having no insurance, you will have to pay to release that vehicle whilst also providing proof it is now insured within a fixed time. Ultimately, the vehicle could be crushed. In addition to the seizure costs you face a fixed penalty of a £300 fine and 6 penalty points.”

The police use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with information from the Motor Insurance Database (MID) to identify and catch people driving uninsured vehicles. To report vehicle crime to call 101.

Today's top stories

Will more leave the town centre? Reaction to town's knife attacks Warning after Honley house fire Reason for M62 closure
1 of 4

Previous Articles

708 reported fuel thefts in just 12 months in Kirklees - find out which are Huddersfield's hotspots

A freedom of information request detailed several hotspots

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Places
Calderdale
Organisations
West Yorkshire Police

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Sports shop quits Huddersfield town centre over controversial 'bus gates'
  2. M62
    M62 closed after 'distressed' man spotted on bridge near Brighouse
  3. Huddersfield
    When do the UK clocks go back in 2016?
  4. Huddersfield
    Turn back the clock as vintage lorries hit Huddersfield's streets
  5. Crime
    Are you a micro-criminal? See how many bad deeds you tick off our list

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent