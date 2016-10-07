Login Register
More cash needed to prevent repeat of Boxing Day floods

West Yorkshire councils agree more money is vital

Steve Benson
A drone camera image by Mirfield town councillor Steve Benson showing flooded Newgate, Mirfield, (bottom right) during the Boxing Day floods.

More cash is needed to prevent a repeat of the Boxing Day floods that devastated West Yorkshire, a review has concluded.

More than 7,000 properties were affected by the floods last December, causing an estimated £365m in damage.

Kirklees escaped the worst but Mirfield was heavily hit as the River Calder rose to record levels following two storms.

Calderdale bore the brunt of the deluge with Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd badly flooded and Elland bridge damaged beyond repair. Leeds was also hit with the River Aire bursting its banks in Kirkstall.

A flood review by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority – a collaboration of local councils – has now concluded that more funding is “vital” if the region is to avoid a similar catastrophe.

Calderdale floods package video (by Simon Powell)
A £5m business recovery fund was opened last February helping 70 firms get back on their feet.

The Government allocated Yorkshire £115m extra flood defence money last February, bringing the total to £400m – but the authority says more money is needed for preventative work.

The review identified new ways of working that could improve flood responses and prevention in the future.

They include better co-ordination between local authorities, the Environment Agency and the emergency services and doing more to ensure public awareness of what to do during a flood emergency.

Clr Peter Box, chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “The Boxing Day floods were devastating for individual households, local businesses and the Leeds City Region’s economy so it is vital for us to work with Government and partner agencies such as the utility companies, emergency services and insurance industry to prevent and minimise the severity and frequency of future flood events.

“But, with these flooding events hitting West Yorkshire and the Leeds City Region with increasing regularity it is important that we pull together the efforts of all agencies and all available funding to look at how we can prevent them, lessen their effects and avoid the huge impact in terms of misery to local households, costs to local business and the threat to local jobs.”

