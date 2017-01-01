Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The past year has been punctuated by deaths of icons, starting with the passing of David Bowie and ending on a sad note as we say goodbye to George Michael and Carrie Fisher.

And as people have been particularly vocal about the year that has passed and the stars we’ve lost, the Examiner has looked at the toll and totted up if 2016 was a significant year for celebrity deaths.

We obtained the traffic statistics for Wikipedia pages for celebrities who have died between 2010 and 2016, working out the most famous to have died by hits on their page.

The most famous person by this metric was Margaret Thatcher in 2013, whose profile received 6.5m views in the year leading up to her death.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was second most famous, receiving 4.4m hits on his page before he died in 2011.

Out of the top 20 most famous people by page views, five of them were people we lost this year, including Muhammed Ali, Carrie Fisher, David Bowie, Prince and Fidel Castro.

But when we look at the top 100 celebrities to die since 2010, they are spread fairly evenly through the years.

The year 2016 did have the most with 19, just ahead of 2014 with 18 and 2012 with 15.

MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE TO DIE, BY WIKIPEDIA TRAFFIC, 2010-16 (TOP 20):

Rank / Person / Year of death

1 / Margaret Thatcher / 2013

2 / Steve Jobs / 2011

3 / Nelson Mandela / 2013

4 / Osama bin Laden / 2011

5 / Muhammad Ali / 2016

6 / Robin Williams / 2014

7 / Kim Jong-il / 2011

8 / Neil Armstrong / 2012

9 / Carrie Fisher / 2016

10 / Shirley Temple / 2014

11 / Elizabeth Taylor / 2011

12 / David Bowie / 2016

13 / Prince / 2016

14 / Christopher Hitchens / 2011

15 / Whitney Houston / 2012

16 / Fidel Castro / 2016

17 / Paul Walker / 2013

18 / Jack Kevorkian / 2011

19 / Christopher Lee / 2015

20 / Amy Winehouse / 2011