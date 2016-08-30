A More In Common end-of-summer party is being held in memory of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

It promises fun for all the family, with lots of activities for children of all ages.

Among the attractions will be a football tournament, cricket, hockey, climbing wall, bouncy castle and face painting.

Other highlights will be archery, an assault course, rugby, arts and crafts, drumming workshop, stalls and food court.

The organiser is anti-racism group Hope Not Hate, a London-based charity which benefits from a fund set up in Jo’s memory. The Jo Cox Fund was organised in collaboration with her family and her husband, Brendan Cox, to raise cash for causes that were close to her heart.

Any proceeds from the event will go to Jo’s fund, which has so far raised more than £1.5m at www.gofundme.com/jocox/donate . The total has been boosted by 44,548 people in the two months since Jo’s death.

The organisers of the Batley party said: “Jo Cox died because of hatred and intolerance. Taking inspiration from her own words, we are uniting under the More In Common banner. This event aims to bring people and communities together and honour her memory.”

The More In Common event will be on Saturday, September 3, from noon to 5pm, at Upper Batley High School on Batley Field Hill, Batley.

Anyone who would like a stall can email jo.cox.mp@parliament.uk or ring 01924 910499.