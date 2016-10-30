Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People will soon see more community wardens patrolling the streets of Calderdale tackling anti-social behaviour, littering and dog fouling.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet have agreed plans to boost the number of wardens to provide a more visible presence in towns and villages and help local people feel safer.

Clr Susan Press, Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, said: “We know how much council wardens and PCSOs are valued by local people. They provide a vital visible presence in our communities, so the more feet on the ground, the more we can help to reassure people and reduce crime and the fear of crime.

“Residents and businesses told us they want more people out and about tackling local issues like littering and dog fouling, and we’re taking their concerns seriously.”