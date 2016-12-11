Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash-strapped Kirklees Council will have to find £1.5m to pay for a replacement furnace at Huddersfield Crematorium.

Councillors were given the shock news at a private meeting when budget plans were revealed for the next four years.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The cremators at both Huddersfield and Dewsbury Moor crematorium run on a daily basis, providing cremations for bereaved families all year round.

“As with any equipment, we have a schedule of maintenance and servicing to ensure that the equipment is maintained and, when necessary, replaced.

“As with all assets managed by the council, it is good practice to maintain existing equipment and have a plan in place for replacement. However, this is not something that will be taking place in the immediate future.”

Clr Jean Calvert, (Lab, Ashbrow), said: “The crematorium at Fixby is the busiest we have and, therefore, if we need to spend money to keep it going then that’s OK.

“The Gardens of Remembrance are a wonderful place where one can visit and remember loved ones it would be a shame if all that were lost.”

The crematorium last underwent major repairs several years ago when it shut for the installation of mercury abatement equipment.