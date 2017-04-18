Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Egg throwing yobs have struck again.

As previously reported teenagers hurled eggs at motorist Brett Davies when he was driving on North Road, Ravensthorpe, heading towards Shillbank Lane, Mirfield.

And now two more women have taken to Facebook to share similar experiences.

Beth Howe posted on Facebook group Mirfield Matters: “So driving through Ravensthorpe just over the bumps to be greeted with three teenage children throwing eggs as people drove past. Unfortunately we got hit!

“Again, unfortunately, what they do not realise is the police are on the way.

I hope that one day this is returned to them so they can realise how scary it feels when you are driving and be hit with an egg! We thought it was a brick.”

Another woman replied: “It happened to me. Someone will know who they are and then it may get sorted. It’s not funny, someone will get hurt.”

Police have been made aware of the incidents.

Anyone with information can report them to police on 101.

Have you also been affected? Contact the newsroom on 01484 437769.