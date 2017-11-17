Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More driving instructors are needed by a company which teaches children as young as 10 to drive.

Huddersfield Driving Experience (HDE) currently offers lessons for 10 to 16-year-olds at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Now the company’s co-founders Peter Tiernan and Nigel Deans, are looking to offer fully qualified (ADI) instructors roles on a sub-contract basis to expand the Budding Driver Scheme.

Fartown-based Pete, who has been an ADI for 13 years, said: “It’s great that demand is there for more young people to come down and have a 30-minute or one hour lesson in a dual control instructor car.

“We have around 40 young people each month and are now looking to bring on board half a dozen more approved instructors to offer even more lessons to young people.”

All those involved in the Budding Drivers Scheme must be registered with the Driving & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), and are subject to an Enhanced Disclosure & Barring Service Check as part of the DVSA licensing process.

Pete added: “Young people love the chance to get behind the wheel in a real dual control car.

“We find 10 to 13-year-olds are looking more for the fun element and it’s great from a road awareness point of view.

“The older ones are looking at gaining knowledge and experience for when they can learn on the public roads. Everyone learning is given a log book so we can track their progress.”

But for instructors who may feel they have seen it all teaching adults to learn to drive, Pete says it’s a “refreshing” experience to have younger learners.

He said: “Young people see things differently, for example you tell a 10-13 year old and they are keen to follow instructions. It’s also nice and relaxed there’s no other cars except other instructors and it’s just a different pace.”

For more information on applying for the ADI roles or for lessons go to www.hdegroup.co.uk