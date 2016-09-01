More than half pupils in Kirklees did not meet Year 6 test standards

More than half of pupils in Kirklees did not meet the expected standard in new Year 6 tests

More than half of pupils in Kirklees did not meet the expected standard in new Year 6 tests this year.

Just 48% of pupils reached the expected level in reading, writing and maths in this year’s Key Stage 2 tests, one of the lowest proportions in England.

Calderdale (46%) also saw less than half of pupils reaching the expected standards in this year’s test.

In 2016, the national curriculum introduced by the Government to be more challenging was assessed for the first time.

Results are no longer reported as levels. Each pupil receives their test results as a scaled score and teacher assessments based on standards for the level the pupils is working at.

A pupil’s scaled score is based on their raw score. The raw score is the total number of marks a pupil scores in a test, based on the number of questions they answered correctly.

Across England, 53% of pupils reached the new expected standard and 5% reached a high standard in reading, writing and mathematics in 2016.

The new expected standards were designed to be broadly similar but are not equivalent to an old level 4b - but as the curriculum is different they are not directly comparable.

The percentage of pupils achieving level 4b or above in all of reading, writing and mathematics in 2015 would have been lower than 69%. The Government estimates that it would have been between 59% and 66% that year.

Attainment in reading and mathematics at the expected standard or above in 2016 is considerably below attainment at level 4b or above in 2015. In 2015, 80% of pupils achieved level 4b or above in reading and 77% in maths.

The expected standard in the new tests is a scaled score of 100 or above. Attainment at the expected standard in the tests is highest in grammar, punctuation and spelling at 72% and lowest in reading at 66%. It was 77% in maths and 74% of pupils were assessed by teachers as working at the expected standard in writing, higher than in any of the test subjects.

Attainment in grammar, punctuation and spelling at the expected standard in 2016 is similar to attainment at level 4b or above in grammar, punctuation and spelling in 2015.

The government has set the threshold for a high score in 2016 at 110. Achievement of a high score is highest in grammar, punctuation and spelling at 23% and lowest in mathematics at 17%. The percentage of pupils working at greater depth in writing is 15%.

Girls outperform boys at the expected standard in reading, grammar, punctuation and spelling and writing, with 57% of girls achieving the expected standard in all of reading, writing and mathematics compared to 50% of boys. The gap is largest in writing but there is no difference in attainment in mathematics at the expected standard.