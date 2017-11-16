Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Library buildings appear to be at threat of closure as councillors look to shave more than a million pounds from their budget.

Delayed proposals to slash £1.7m from the borough’s library service comes hot on the heels of a £1.8m cut to the service in 2016/17 – decimating the budget from £5.7m to £2.2m in just two years.

The second wave of cuts were first mooted last January but the council has been tight-lipped about plans until now.

A new report has been published but details of any specific changes to services have not yet been made public.

But a top councillor has hinted that some may close, saying the service needs to be “less reliant on buildings”.

Just two closed during the last consultation – Thornhill Lees and Lepton – but 88 jobs were lost and many of the remaining libraries scaled back their opening hours and became more reliant on volunteers.

The council also flogged its six-vehicle strong mobile library fleet.

The latest report for Cabinet members says it wants to modernise the service and hints at potential building losses, saying there are: “opportunities for collaboration and co-location” with the council’s four Early Intervention and Prevention Hubs.

The consultation survey, which this time is only with library users instead of the wider public, will begin in January with the results due in April.

Clr Graham Turner, joint Cabinet member for Resources, said: “We know that there are many people who are keen to have their say on the subject of libraries.

“It is very emotive and the service has already changed massively in the last few years.

“The process needs to be as open and transparent as possible.

“We must engage with communities to deliver our services, working in partnership with community groups.

“Many of our services are already supported by ‘friends of’ groups and volunteers and we must continue to grow this model.

“The outcome the council is seeking is for residents and communities to be able to readily access information and services in order to improve the customer experience and journey, first time, more of the time.

“It is important that we become less reliant on buildings and think how the service can be best delivered.”

Clr Musarrat Khan, the joint Cabinet member added: “The way people use libraries is changing, and Kirklees Library Service has to modernise to reflect this.

“There is some great work taking place, with children and young people’s groups in reading and coding clubs, with health and wellbeing activities, and with business events.

““I would like all these groups to take part in the consultation for us to develop the best, most innovative service we can, given the budget we have.”