Cash-strapped Kirklees Council is to be stripped of millions more in funding – this time for schools.

The government has announced it is abolishing the Educational Support Grant (ESG), while schools’ funding formula proposals have finally been published.

The scrapping of the ESG will see more than £5m lost while the funding formula change is now predicted to cost the borough almost £7m.

Unions had feared the formula shake-up could see £30m slashed.

Nevertheless Kirklees will still be one of the hardest hit outside of London, with funding for schools cut by 2.5% overall.

By contrast Derby schools would see an extra 8.4% added to their funding.

A number of affluent southern shires will also see their funding increase with Surrey schools up 3.1% and Buckinghamshire up 3.5%.

Hazel Danson, joint secretary for Kirklees National Union of Teachers (NUT), told the Examiner last month that headteachers were already feeling the squeeze.

She said: “The first thing to go will be non-teaching staff, support for individual pupils and classroom assistants.

“We know teachers are already using their own money to buy resources such as books and quality art equipment.

“We know that with funding cuts schools concentrate resources on core subjects that they are judged on, so it means schools may struggle to keep up a creative curriculum.”

Leader of the council, Clr David Sheard, said the ESG was used for support services to schools.

He said: “Schools get their own money, but there are some things the council still needs to do.

“Everyone applies to the council for a school place, and our staff allocate them and this funds the cost of that service.

“So how do we fund it now?

“We’re currently going through the budget process but the bottom line is we’ve had a £5.5m cut.

“An extra 1% on the rates won’t even pay for that.”

The government says the schools funding formula change will re-balance funding across the country with no overall cut.

But figures published this week show the main effect will be to heavily penalise schools in big city areas and other parts of the north.

Under the proposed formula, primary schools in Kirklees would get £3.6m less than the £152.7m they currently receive.

Secondary schools would see their budget cut by £2.9m, down from £110.7m.

Overall, including all-through and middle schools, Kirklees would lose a total of £6,920,000 a year.

The government’s proposal is to introduce the changes gradually, with “transition” funding in place initial to offset the impact of the new formula.

Schools in Calderdale would be a marginal winner under the new formula, getting an extra £942,000 a year overall – a 0.7% rise.

The consultation on the funding formula runs until March 22, 2017.