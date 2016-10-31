Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More of us are working nights, latest figures have revealed.

Now the TUC is urging employers to “play fair and play safe” to safeguard the health and work-life balance of employees on the night shift.

Analysis published by the TUC shows that the number of people who work night shifts in Yorkshire and the Humber increased by 12,097 between 2011 and 2016 to 257,689 – while one in eight of all employees in the region now regularly work nights.

The TUC said women workers accounted for the increase in the region. Between 2011 and 2016 the number of women regularly doing night work in the region rose by 16,927 (7%) while the figure for men fell by 4,829. One in 10 working men in Yorkshire and the Humber now work night shifts along with one in 13 women.

The largest group of night workers in the region are care workers (36,508) followed by nurses and midwives (27,756). People in the mid-40s are most likely to be night workers – although the most common group for women workers in 25 to 29.

TUC regional secretary Bill Adams said: “Whether its nurses looking after patients or police officers keeping our streets safe, we all depend on the region’s army of night-workers.

“Night work is hard and can disrupt family life, so we must show our appreciation for the sacrifices night workers make by ensuring they have good rights and protections at work.

“Employers must play fair and play safe, or public safety will be put at risk and the families of night workers will suffer.”

The TUC said: “The negative health impacts of night work are already well-documented, such as heightened risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression. However, less attention has been given to the impacts on home life and relationships.

“The TUC does not oppose night working, but argues that employers must properly consider and address its impact on staff. Decisions to extend night working should always involve talks with unions.”

It said employers and unions should ensure that night working is only introduced where necessary and that where night working is introduced into a workplace, no existing workers should be forced to work nights. Shift patterns should be negotiated between unions and employers while workers should have some element of control over their rotas so that they can ensure that the shifts they work are best suited to their individual circumstances.

It said workers should always get sufficient notice of their shift patterns so they can make arrangements well in advance. Changes at short notice should be avoided. And pay for those working nights should properly reflect the likely additional costs of childcare and inconvenience that night shifts can entail.