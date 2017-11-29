Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have seized more than a quarter of a million illicit cigarettes and tobacco in Kirklees in a haul estimated to be worth up to £160,000.

They were found during an inquiry called Operation Cheltenham which has seen West Yorkshire Trading Standards in partnership with colleagues from Yorkshire & Humberside Immigration and West Yorkshire Police.

The cigarettes were found in Dewsbury, Batley and the Harehills area of Leeds. Officers also found 57kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco.

Operation Cheltenham targeted businesses that are supplying cheap and illicit tobacco at pocket money prices and aimed to crack down on the supply of illicit tobacco in West Yorkshire. The operation targeted hot spot areas and businesses identified from intelligence and complaints passed to West Yorkshire Trading Standards by members of the public. .

The operation was part of the Keep It Out campaign which is funded by the five Public Health authorities in West Yorkshire. The programme which is in its third year utilises marketing campaigns and multi-agency enforcement to tackle the problems of the illicit trade.

To date the programme has taken more than 2.8 million illegal cigarettes and over 850kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco off the streets and with even more inspections planned in West Yorkshire over the coming weeks these figures are likely to increase.

David Lodge, Head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards said, “All tobacco is harmful, but the supply of illegal cigarettes seriously undermines the drive to reduce smoking, fuels organised criminality and is often a gateway for young people to becoming addicted to a habit which prematurely kills over half its users.”

People with information should contact the Illegal Tobacco Hotline on 0300 999 0000.