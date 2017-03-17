Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major roadworks are starting on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads on Monday.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has said it intends to dig up Queensgate to replace ageing metal pipes.

Thankfully for commuters it has vowed to do it at night.

But digging will begin first thing on Monday on the pavements around the Queensgate part of the ring road.

The three week long roadworks come after gas repairs at nearby Chapel Hill caused huge disruption.

The lane closures left vehicles queueing back on to the ring road, not just at rush hour, but for much of the day.

NGN has said lane closures for its Queensgate project will take place from 7pm to 5.30am.

It appears the work will take place near to the huge junction opposite the former Co-op building.

Neil Travers, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption. We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

NGN said the £46,000 project would involve replacing 60m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.