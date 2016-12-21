Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If all the turkey, TV and tinsel gets a bit too much over Christmas, there’s always the tax return to do.

More than 100 people in Yorkshire and the Humber spent Christmas Day last year doing their taxes, according to figures released by HM Revenue & Customs following a Freedom of Information request.

In 2015, 130 people in the Yorkshire region took a break from the festivities to go online on Christmas Day to submit their self-assessment tax return.

A further 370 skipped the turkey leftovers on Boxing Day to fill in their tax return. Another 1,500 put going online on New Year’s Eve to submit their tax return ahead of getting ready to see in the New Year. And 550 spent New Year’s Day filling in their tax return rather than recovering from the night before.

Overall, 2,000 people across the UK filed their self-assessment tax return on Christmas Day, 2015, with 5,300 filing on Boxing Day, There were 23,600 people who filed their tax return on New Year’s Eve and 10,660 who filed on New Year’s Day.

The deadline for filing an online tax return for the tax year 2015/16 is January 31, 2017. Those who are eligible and wish HMRC to collect any owed tax via their wages and pension must file online by December 30, otherwise all owed tax must be paid by January 31.

The penalty for sending in a tax return late is £100.