If you're planning on getting some Black Friday deals in at Morrisons today, a bit of extra help is on hand!

For staff at the Heckmondwike branch have appointed their strongest member of staff to help the less muscular shoppers get their bargains into their cars!

Manager Jennifer Medlen said: "With this week likely to be our heaviest of the year, our customers may need help carrying large items to their cars, so we will be offering our strongest shopkeepers to help carry the load."

Once they’ve paid for their shopping, customers who need help getting their shopping bags to their cars can stop by at the store’s customer service desk, which will put out a tannoy call for the store’s ‘strongperson’ to come and assist them.

Morrisons Black Five Day deals include:

· Budvar keg 5 litre for £10.00

· Old Speckled Hen keg 5 litre £10.00

· Serrano Ham Whole Leg 7kg for £28

· Clear Seas Whole Lobster 300g for £4.50

· Box of Sweet Clementines 2.3kg for £2

· Gran Moravia Cheese 700g for £5

· Morrisons Chocolate Gateau 1.2kg for £2.50 (down from £4)

· Morrisons Smoked Salmon 300g for £4

· Clear Seas King Prawns 450g for £4

· Miscela Prosecco Magnum 1.5 litre £10.00

· Horologist Sauvignon Blanc Magnum 1.5 litre £10.00

