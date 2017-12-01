Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket giant Morrisons has recalled one type of its chicken pies after it was discovered they contained fish and mustard.

The Bradford-based chain has withdrawn a small batch of chicken and mushroom pies following a mix-up over its ingredients.

The product could pose a health risk to those with allergies to fish or mustard as the allergens are not declared on the packaging, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.

For those without allergies the product is unlikely to cause physical harm but could cause offence to the tastebuds if fish and mustard aren't to your liking.

So if you've bought a Morrisons 'Traditional Chicken and Mushroom Pie', sold in a 400g packet and with a use-by date of December 4, you might want to take it back to the supermarket. Unless you like fish and mustard together.

A statement on the FSA website said: “Morrisons is recalling Traditional Chicken & Mushroom Pie because a small number of packs have been identified to contain Fish Pies.

"The Fish Pie contains fish and mustard which are not mentioned on the label and therefore are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or fish.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and / or mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”