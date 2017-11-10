Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow...”

So wrote Canadian soldier John McCrae in 1915 following the death of his friend Alexis Helmer.

More than 100 years after the Second Battle of Ypres, in Flockton’s St James the Great Church parishioners and visitors will find themselves immersed in swathes of handcrafted poppies, made by local people and communities, as they walk down the aisle.

The impact will be deepened via the inclusion of a piece by Southport-based textile artist Lizzie Wall, who has loaned an intricate embroidered altar frontal replete with butterflies and poppies.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The display, entitled Poppies on Parade, has been organised by Angela Griffiths and Liz Whitehead. It involves nearly 2,000 knitted and crocheted poppies hanging in cascades, at visitors’ feet and suspended from the chancel arch.

“Initially we wanted to make a small wall hanging. It has just escalated. So many people were interested that we have got nearly 2,000 felting, crocheted or knitted poppies,” said Angela.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The cross-generational spread of support has included schoolchildren, members of a local dementia group, disabled adults from Livability in Ossett, the Denby Dale Centre and the Bridgewood Trust in Armitage Bridge. The oldest participant is 96.

Extracts from local historical wartime documents and poems will be available to view over the weekend, and guests will be able to hang their own poppy on the memory tree.

Perhaps most intriguing are the contents of an old suitcase that included vestments, robes and a stole featuring a medal band belonging to the Reverend Keymer, vicar at St James’ from 1899 to 1911 and who was a Territorial Force Chaplain during the Great War.

The Poppies on Parade display will be open from 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 11, and from 2pm-4.30pm on Sunday, November 12. Entry is free and there will be light refreshments available. A collection will be also made for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.