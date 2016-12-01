The video will start in 8 Cancel

Is Ben Mallinson Yorkshire’s most romantic boyfriend?

The 30-year-old chef spent six months arranging a birthday treat for girlfriend Sam Dufton, 26, which involved careful planning and the utmost secrecy.

Ben flew from Leeds-Bradford to Newquay to spring the surprise on Sam, who lives in Cornwall.

There was a romantic walk on the beach, a cinema trip, rose petals in a heart shape, a bottle of bubbly, a lovely meal out and a stay at the St Moritz Hotel in Cornwall.

And it was all preserved for posterity on video which he edited and posted on his Facebook page.

Ben, who lives in Harrogate, said it had taken months of careful planning which had involved Sam’s boss, Rachael, to ensure everything came off.

Despite all the work he put in, he’s modest about his skills at romance.

“I think we just bring it out in each other. I would not say I am a traditional romantic but I like to think of things that are a little bit different.

“I recently sent her a message in a bottle which she loved. It only cost £3 to send it to her house but she liked the little gesture.”

Sam, who works as a hotel spa manager, was almost speechless and in tears by Ben’s surprise visit.

“It’s so good to see you,” she tells him on the video. “I’m going to cry.”

The pair are going to Prague later this month – another treat laid on by Ben.