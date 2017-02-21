Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How’s this for selfish parking?

A gym user at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium has been blocked in, possibly for hours.

Rachel Smith went into the stadium sports centre this morning (Tues) at 9am.

She came out shortly after 10am to find a Mazda 2 had completely blocked her exit.

Rachel, from Kirkheaton, said she believed the owner of the Mazda had gone to see a movie at the Odeon, leaving her stranded for some time.

“It’s just so frustrating,” she said.

“There’s child seats in the back and I’ve been in to the cinema but they say they can’t stop the film to ask.

“I can’t believe someone has been so selfish.”

Rachel said there was no way she could get her Mini over the kerb to get out.

