The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this the most unusual Christmas tree in the country?

That’s the question after we discovered that Huddersfield childminder Carolyn Wignall has made a tree out of egg boxes – about 1,000 of them!

The mum from Quarmby is keen to have a ‘green’ tree that isn’t green.

Last year she made one out of plastic bottles.

Carolyn said: “We wanted an alternative Christmas tree which is all about preserving trees rather than cutting them down. We have constructed it out of items that can be recycled afterwards.

“We’ve been saving up eggboxes all year and asking the families of the children to do so too.”

Many of the eggboxes came from Quarmby bespoke cake makers 3 Wishes Cake Company.

Carolyn added: “We had so many different sizes and colours of egg boxes and the bigger ones which take 18 eggs were perfect to make a solid foundation for the tree. The middle of the tree is stuffed full of old Examiner newspapers.”

Carolyn built it with son Tony, daughter Alice and her children 13-year-old Katie and eight-year-old Isabelle along with some of the children she childminds.