A mother and child were forced to flee their flat after a candle exploded.

Firefighters from Huddersfield were called to Eastlands at Almondbury after a candle in a jar overheated and shattered, spewing hot wax across a kitchen.

The candle had been left unattended while the occupants were in another room.

They were alerted to the incident at 2.20pm yesterday by a smoke alarm but the volume of smoke and damage to the kitchen meant they had to leave the property and call 999.

Firefighters used special fans to ventilate the flat and a communal area in the block.

After multiple incidents with candles over the past few weeks they have reminded householders to never leave a lit candle in an unoccupied room.