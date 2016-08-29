It's more than three decades since Sandra Partington was given the gift of life by a kidney donor – and she’s not the only member of her family to have had a successful organ transplant. In the run-up to National Transplant Week (September 5 to 11) she tells her story.

Sandra Partington was a young mother with everything to live for when her kidneys began to fail.

By the time she was admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary she was so ill that husband Kevin was told she might not make it through the night.

But survive she did – thanks to modern medical technology and, ultimately, the gift of life from an anonymous kidney donor.

Today Sandra, now 65, wants to share her story in order to encourage more people to register as donors. It is, she says, one of the topics that families should discuss openly. “The sad thing is that a lot of organs are disposed of that could be used,” she added. “But if people haven’t talked about it beforehand it’s hardly the time to be discussing it when they are critically ill.”

Sandra has never discovered the identity of the woman who saved her life – and that of another kidney patient . She only knows that the donor died in a car accident.

Kidney transplant patient Sandra Partington, of Paddock, Huddersfield

But she will be forever grateful to both the unknown woman and the transplant team at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

The Partington family has another reason to be grateful for transplant technology, as Sandra’s youngest daughter Kate, who has just given birth to her first baby, is also a kidney transplant patient (she received a living donation from a close friend).

It was when Kate started going into kidney failure that the family discovered the reasons behind Sandra’s illness. A research study found that Sandra and Kate are carriers of a rogue gene. Eldest daughter Penny also has the gene, but while she has had some problems she has not needed a transplant. Fortunately her two sons, Max,11, and Lucas, 8, are not affected.

Without a transplant, kidney patients have to undergo lifelong treatment.

After her diagnosis at the age of 28 Sandra had to wait six years for a transplant and during that time endured hours of renal dialysis three times a week.

At first she travelled to Jimmy’s – a routine that proved to be difficult given that she had two young children and a husband who often went abroad for work.

Then in March 1982 she got her own dialysis machine at home. Sandra explained: “I’d spend an hour setting up the machine and then a neighbour would sit with the kids while I spent four hours on the machine. Then my husband would come back from work and help clean up afterwards before putting the girls to bed.

“He says now that he doesn’t know where he found the strength from,” she added. “But we had a very big network of support. Two friends trained at Jimmy’s so they could help me dialyse at home when he was away.”

The couple also had help from the church community they belonged to. And a strong Christian faith has carried them through all that life has thrown at them.

At the age of 40 Kevin retrained as a Church of England vicar and has just retired as rector of Dewsbury Minster.

Sandra doesn’t consider it a coincidence that she received news of a suitable kidney donation on Easter Sunday and had the actual transplant on her birthday, Easter Monday. It was the best birthday gift possible.

Without a transplant, dialysis would have been a permanent reality for Sandra but in April 1985, just after returning from a holiday to Switzerland – an event that had taken a year of planning and was a logistical nightmare - she was told a suitable kidney had become available.

The experience changed the way she viewed life forever.

She explained: “I say to people ‘you will never get this day again, so make the most of it’. I live life to the full and we never put off doing anything. You don’t take life for granted.”

Sandra, a former infants school teacher, taught literacy and numeracy at the former Huddersfield College until six years ago.

Apart from the fact that there are certain foods and drinks she can’t have and she has to take anti-rejection drugs, she says she has had “an incredible life”.

She has enjoyed good health and is now one of the country’s longest-surviving kidney transplant patients with the original transplanted organ – a fact that she sees as an inspiration to others.

Understandably she’s an enthusiastic supporter of the NHS organ donation register (www.organdonation.nhs.uk) . “I think there should ideally be an opt-out scheme because even if you carry a card your family can override the decision, not many people realise that,” she said. “But you can register online and then you’re in the database.”