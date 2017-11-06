Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mother Hubbard’s fish and chip shop is set to open in Fartown after planners approved an application to turn a former tool hire shop into a restaurant/takeaway.

Concerns had been expressed that as one of the busiest roads in Huddersfield opening a chip shop on Bradford Road might have an impact on highway safety.

But the Kirklees Council planning officer’s report says: “Parking provision is below the level that would normally be requested for a restaurant/takeaway, but the site is very close to Huddersfield town centre and on a bus route with a frequent service.

“Furthermore, being in a mixed residential and commercial area it is likely that many of the customers and staff will be people who live or work locally.”

And the application emphasises there are “five on-site car parking spaces, and also on-street parking available, with no parking restrictions, outside the premises and on surrounding roads.”

In August the Examiner reported that a Mother Hubbard’s licensed restaurant was due to open in Zetland Street, Huddersfield, opposite the University of Huddersfield.

The restaurants are popular elsewhere and tend to open all through the day from 11am to 11pm.