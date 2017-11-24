Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of an 18-month toddler threw him to his death from a sixth floor window “as a sacrificial act” an inquest heard today.

Gemma Procter, 23, was arrested and charged following Elliott Procter-Green’s death on the evening of October 21.

Court official Bernard Tate told Bradford Coroner’s Court that the incident took place in the forecourt of a block of flats at Newcastle House, Barkerend, Bradford.

He told Assistant Coroner David Urpeth that the boy’s father Luke Green was at home with Gemma when the tragedy unfolded.

He left that afternoon to visit relatives.

He said: “Elliott’s mother was seen by her niece to throw Elliott out of the window. She was seen to be calm up until this point.

“Police attended and she said she had sacrificed her son to God.”

The funeral will be held on December 16 at Leeds Cathedral.

Det Sgt Rob Stabler from West Yorkshire Police ’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We arrested and charged Elliott’s mother Gemma with the offence of murder.

“She is in custody. The enquiry is progressing and extensive CCTV enquiries are being made.

“We are awaiting various assessments of the mental health of the suspect.”

He was asked by the coroner “do you know why this occurred?”

Det Sgt Stabler replied: “The suspect was interviewed and gave a brief account. She said that it was a sacrificial act. I have no more details at this moment in time.”