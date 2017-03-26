For Mother’s Day 2017 you’ve been telling us why your mum is the queen of your heart.
Jessica Walker said about her mum Angela: “My mum is the best and more of a hero without a cape.
“To say she has been to hell and back. Almost losing her in 2003 she has come back stronger than ever and that is why I love her to bits.
“My mum is unique and a character to everyone she meets and a lot of people love her for who she is.”
Faye Wood said about her mum Fiona Bolton: “My mum is the best mum in the world. She’s my rock and my best friend and she’s my queen.
“She’s always there for me when I need her. My mum is the most caring person I know.”
Martha O’Sullivan said about her mum Rachel: “I am lucky to be able to say that my mum is my best friend and even though I tell her I love her every day, I still don’t think she quite understands how much she means to me.
“I have had the honour of having her teach me saxophone and clarinet from a young age, but she also taught me to be kind and courteous, yet strong and assertive.”
Samantha Brook said about her mum Marie Maclean: “My queen, my best friend. Always puts her girls and grandkids first. The mother I aspire to be.”
