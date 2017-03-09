Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sure-fire way to please your mum is to do something special for her on Mother’s Day – and just as sure a way to upset her is to forget.

So when is Mother’s Day 2017?

This year it falls on Sunday March 26, in the UK.

What is the origin of Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day stems from Mothering Sunday, a Christian celebration of the bond between mother and baby.

It was originally a day for Christians to visit their ‘mother church’. Servants were given the day off the return to their hometown and worship with their families.

Returning home, young people would pick wild flowers to place in the church, or to give to mums. This is why we often give flowers today.

Why does the date change every year?

Because it falls on the fourth Sunday in Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter – and Easter doesn’t have a fixed date.

Easter is based on the lunar calendar, so the feast is scheduled to fall on the Sunday that follows the full moon on or after March 21, also known as the Spring Equinox.

Five Huddersfield restaurants offering Mother’s Day deals

1) Eric’s, Lindley

The Lindley fine dining establishment is offering three courses for £35 between 12pm and 8.30pm on Mother’s Day.

Dishes for the more refined palate include chargrilled venison haunch steak and Magic Rock beer battered Yorkshire brie and dark chocolate and butterscotch fudge tart.

Contact: 73-75 Lidget Street, Lindley

01484 646416

2) Franco’s, Almondbury

Franco’s is offering three courses for £17.95.

The menu is mostly classics and favourites such as warm black pudding salad, roast topside of beef and lemon meringue pavlova.

Contact: 93 - 97 Northgate, Almondbury

01484 430004

3) Balooshai, Honley

Fancy something a little spicier?

This Asian dining institution offers an appetiser, main course and accompaniment for a meagre £11 every Sunday evening.

There’s a wide variety of mild and fiery, meat and vegetarian dishes including chicken tikka kebabs, Bombay lamb and ‘sexy mushrooms’.

4) The Woodman Inn, Thunder Bridge

The Woodman is offering three courses with a fine dining slant for £35.

Treats include curried parsnip soup, slow cooked Yorkshire lamb shoulder and plum and apple crumble.

5) Toby Carvery, Ainley Top

Nothing spectacular here but you know what you’re getting and there’s a free glass of wine for every mum.

Brighouse Road

Contact: 01422 374360

Five Mother’s Day bargain gifts

1) Cinema Light Box, £7.99, B&M

Add a modern and fun touch to your mum’s interiors with this on-trend and practical cinema light box – and you can customise and change the text on the display too.

2) Mini beauty treatment, £15, Buyagift

She’s helped to raise you into a respectable adult (hopefully), so the least you can do is treat her to a voucher for a mini beauty treatment at a Beauty Group Salon from Buyagift.

3) Eau de Lacoste gift set, £19.99, Perfume Shop

Save £10 off this Eau de Lacoste Pour Elle Sparkling gift set, which comes with a 30ml fragrance and 50ml shower gel.

4) Trilogy Limited Edition Mother’s Day Gift Set, £20, Debenhams

Help your mum stay eternally youthful with this Trilogy beauty set from the New Zealand brand favoured by Kate Middleton.

5) Pick-Me-Up gift set, £12, Hotel Chocolat

Filled with a Rocky Road Slab, Brownie Selector, Salted Caramel Puddles and a Duo of Eton Mess and Pecan Praline, it all tastes so good you’ll be asking (begging) her to share.

Nine other gift ideas

1) Pandora Mother and Daughter hearts charm, £50, The Jewel Hut

These adorable pair of charms fit together to make a whole heart that represents your bond. And you get to keep one half for yourself.

2) Lanson Champagne, perfume and chocolates gift set, £64.99 (was £109), Very

There’s £44 off the usual price, with the set including champagne, Burberry Brit Rhythm perfume and a little box of Lily O’Brien’s Petit Indulgence chocolates.

3) Faux Fur Throw, £90, John Lewis

For mums who spend an almost worrying amount of time looking after their house, add this luxurious and super soft faux fur brown throw into the mix.

4) Fit for your Queen hamper, £150, Fortnum & Mason

Including an array of teas to drink alongside delights like pistachio and clotted cream biscuits, Lemon Curd, Strawberry & Champagne Preserve and of course, a bottle of F&M champagne.

5) How it Works: The Mum, £5.59, Hive

As part of the Ladybird books for grown ups series, the ‘How it Works: The Mum’ imparts nuggets of wisdom about motherhood that will definitely give your mum a few laughs.

6) Amazon Prime subscription, £79 (for a year), Amazon

The premium membership for the online retail giant includes plenty of great perks – from Unlimited one-day UK delivery to access to Amazon Music, Video and over 500,000 titles per month for free on any Kindle device or app.

7) 12-mile helicopter flight for one, £59, Buyagift

Available from several locations across the UK, the flight will take a tour of key local landmarks from 1,500ft and she’ll get a picture to keep as a memento of the experience.

8) Aluminium metal wall art “David Bowie”, £10, Amazon Handmade

Filled with artisan style bits made by independent sellers and craftsmen, you can find brilliant and affordable pieces like this original David Bowie wall art - a great piece for art and music lovers alike.

9) Personalised Emma Bridgewater mug, £19.95, Photobox

If you’re after some pretty kitchen accessories or crockery for her, you can’t really go wrong with good old Emma Bridgewater – And now she can get her name on it!