Scene of the biker accident in Bradley Road

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being knocked off his bike in Bradley Road.

The biker was thought to have been left with leg injuries in the accident, which happened just after 6pm today (Wednesday).

Eyewitnesses said a dark coloured car missing its bumper was parked by the side of the road near the accident site. The injured man’s mangled bike was on its side near the golf course entrance.

The road was closed while paramedics helped the man, who was left lying in the middle of the road opposite Bradley Park Golf Course.

Police said they were called at 6.15pm and officers and ambulance workers arrived shortly afterwards.

The road was expected to be closed for quite a while as paramedics tended to the man and made the carriageway safe for drivers.