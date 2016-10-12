A young motorcyclist who died in a crash in Thongsbridge was building a new life for himself in Huddersfield and had just been promoted.

Ryan Williams died on Monday night when his motorbike was in collision with a Kia Cee’d in Luke Lane, near the junction with The Waterside.

The 21-year-old had left work at Topps Tiles in Leeds Road, Huddersfield, and was on his way to his girlfriend’s house when the crash happened.

Ryan had recently moved from the Welsh seaside town of Llandudno to Huddersfield to live with his sister and was about to move into his own place.

Mohammed Parvez, manager at Topps Tiles, paid tribute to Ryan and said: “He was a great kid.

“He would always have a smile on his face. He was one of those people who thought everything was possible.

“He had only been working here for six months. He heard about the job as he kept coming in with his sister’s boyfriend who is a tiler. He was labouring for him.

“Within a few months we saw potential and he was promoted to assistant manager.

“He was happy to be progressing and things were starting to happen for him.”

And Mr Parvez said he new something was wrong when Ryan didn’t turn up for work and he became concerned and contacted his family.

He added: “I am still in shock. He was so young and just finding his feet in Huddersfield after moving from Wales.

“He wasn’t a type to be out all night. He loved his bike and had passed his test about four months ago. I think he did it the same time as his sister’s boyfriend.

“He came to show us his bike they day he got it. He was well excited.”

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened at 6.45pm. Ryan was on a red Honda heading towards Holmfirth.

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1342 of October 10.