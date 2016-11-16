Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was hurt in a collision involving a van on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads.

The biker, a 29-year-old man, was on a black motorbike travelling on Bradford Road when he was involved in a crash with a blue Ford Transit Connect van.

It happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday near to the junction close to the Mumbai Spice restaurant.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man’s injuries were thought to be serious, although they were not believed to be life-threatening.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the incident said the crash had led to big tailbacks.

The Ford van had sustained damage to the front end.

A member of the public had stopped his car on the carriageway to make the scene safer for the injured biker. Police and ambulance attended the scene.