A motorcyclist was hurt in a collision involving a van on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads.
The biker, a 29-year-old man, was on a black motorbike travelling on Bradford Road when he was involved in a crash with a blue Ford Transit Connect van.
It happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday near to the junction close to the Mumbai Spice restaurant.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man’s injuries were thought to be serious, although they were not believed to be life-threatening.
A witness who saw the aftermath of the incident said the crash had led to big tailbacks.
The Ford van had sustained damage to the front end.
A member of the public had stopped his car on the carriageway to make the scene safer for the injured biker. Police and ambulance attended the scene.