A motorcyclist in his 20s has died in a road crash in Skelmanthorpe.

The crash happened as the rider was heading down Ponker Lane on a yellow Suzuki GSXR motorbike when he crossed onto the opposite side of the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services were called at 5.15pm yesterday and he was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are investigating the road crash and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a small green hatchback in the area at the time.

Sgt Ann Drury, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We urgently need to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who saw the motorbike driving in the area prior to the collision taking place.

“We would also like to speak to the driver of a small green hatchback car – possibly a Micra – that was in the area at the time, as we believe they may have information that is valuable to the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log number 1398 of May 3.