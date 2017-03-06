Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision with a car in Slaithwaite this morning.

The rider of a red Yamaha motorbike was involved in an accident with a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

It happened at 8am on Manchester Road at the junction of Varley Road.

The female rider has a suspected broken leg and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.

The rider’s injuries are not thought to be serious.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called 8.01am to a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike on Manchester Road at the junction of Varley Road.

“The motorcyclist was treated at the scene, there was an ambulance called and the patient is also being taken to hospital.

“The road had to be closed while police were at the scene.”

Kirklees Rural police gave "massive thanks" to the two off duty Yorkshire Ambulance service paramedics who assisted at the scene.

Buses were delayed as a result of the road closure, while traffic was at a standstill back towards Marsden.

Police were able to re-open the road at 9.20am after clearing the debris from the carriageway.

The accident took place at a difficult junction, with Varley Road and Elms Hill merging at Manchester Road and the junction of Ned Lane.