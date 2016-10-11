Motorcyclist killed in tragic road collision in Thongsbridge

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road tragedy at Thongsbridge.

The 21-year-old man was riding along Luke Lane on Monday evening at 6.45pm when he collided with a Kia Ceed near the junction with The Waterside cul-de-sac.

The biker, who was from Huddersfield and riding a red Honda, suffered “significant injuries.”

Police have confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kia driver was reported to have stopped at the scene.

Now police want to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the motorcyclist or the Kia before the tragedy.

Sgt Carl Quinn, from the Major Collision Enquiry team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with our investigation. This was a tragic incident where a young man died and we are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw either the motorcyclist or Kia driver prior to the incident.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the Major Collision Enquiries team via 101, quoting log number 1342 of 10 October.