A motorcyclist had a lucky escape after getting stuck underneath a lorry.

Firefighters were called to help free the man, thought to be in his early 20s, following the incident in Edgerton.

It happened at 5.30pm yesterday (Nov 17) on Halifax Road at the junction with Kaffir Road.

Andy Wooler, watch commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, said that the motorcyclist ended up sliding underneath the vehicle which had been driving down Halifax Road.

Firefighters were called to assist but when they arrived he had already freed himself.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and then believed to have been transported to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for precautionary treatment.