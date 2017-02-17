Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist is being treated for a serious leg injury following a crash in Berry Brow on Wednesday evening.

Police released shocking images taken at the scene on Woodhead Road after the motorcycle collided with an Audi and had to be pulled out from underneath it.

The road had to be temporarily closed in both directions as emergencies attended the scene.

Eyewitnesses claim brave members of the public lifter the car up to pull the bike and its rider out before services arrived at the scene.

The driver of the car was unhurt, although the motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The motorcycle was actually underneath the car with the rider trapped. Enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing by our Roads Policing Unit.”