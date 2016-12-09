Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old man was disqualified from driving for 12 months after being found to be almost four times over the permitted drug limit.

Reece Dallagher, of Sheepridge Grove, Huddersfield, who works seven days a week running his own catering business, was found by police officers driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Lister Street, Moldgreen, at 3.15pm on May 8.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that his car smelled of cannabis.

A blood test revealed the proportion of a controlled drug was 7.8mcg/litre of blood. The legal limit is 2.

Dallagher, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to driving a vehicle while over the drug/drive limit and driving while disqualified, was given a community order including a 12 week curfew from 7pm-6am seven days a week and told to pay £170 costs at £20 per week.