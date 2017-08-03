Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists face disruption as roads are being dug up to make way for a £350k upgrade to ageing gas pipes in Huddersfield.

The project began at the end of last month in Birkby and has been timed to coincide with the school holidays when the roads are traditionally quieter.

Four-way temporary traffic signals were introduced on the junction of St John’s Road, Blacker Road and Wheathouse Road and will be in place until Sunday September 10.

Paul Sadler, customer operations area manager for Northern Gas Networks, which are carrying out the works, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works to cause as little disruption as possible.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

The subsequent improvements will then be carried out on Monday September 11 to Sunday October 8 at St Johns Road and Miln Road.

The final stretch will take place from Monday October 11 to Sunday October 29 there will also be a road closure at the junction of Osborne Road and St Johns Road. The project is expected to last approximately 11 weeks with an estimated completion date of Friday October 13.

A diversion route will be clearly signposted.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.