Alongside nose-to-tail congestion and a lack of service stations when nature calls, it’s probably the biggest pet hate on the motorway.

But those who hog the middle or outside lanes have been warned after police launched a crackdown on selfish drivers on the M62 this week.

Officers from West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit have been exposing drivers caught using the outside lanes unnecessarily.

Taking to their Twitter account, officers shamed one motorway driver on Wednesday after they were caught hogging the far lane on the M62 at Rishworth Moor. The VW Golf driver was reported for careless driving after causing other vehicles to undertake.

Police also exposed a driver on the M606 near Cleckheaton after they were seen hogging the outside lane at a constant 62mph, which was causing “consternation, frustration and inconvenience” to vehicles behind.

The VW Passat driver was also reported for careless driving.

The far lane is reserved only for overtaking and police have powers to issue on-the-spot fines for those who flout the rules.

A recent survey by Confused.com found a lack of awareness was one of the main reasons why drivers hog the middle lane with 19% of motorists saying they had never been taught about it in the first place.