Pupils at a Huddersfield school booked passage on the Titanic – with a project exploring the story of the ill-fated liner.

Year 2 pupils at Moorlands Primary School at Mount wore fancy dress as first class or lower class passengers, ship’s officers or crew for the project.

The six and seven-year-olds were given tickets to “board” the ship in the school hall, chose meals from sample menus based on those used on the liner, visited the ship’s library, gymnasium and Turkish baths, learned the waltz in the first class “ballroom” and finally abandoned ship – with PE benches doubling as lifeboats.

Year group leader Judith Woodhead said the 90 children had been studying the topic since their return to school after Christmas and added: “It really gripped the children’s interest. We have done a lot of research, made fact sheets and the children have written their experiences as if they were actually there.”