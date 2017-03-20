Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mountain bikers have been left devastated after a woodland bike track was ripped up for no apparent reason.

The popular course in Lady Wood in Mirfield had its jumps and ramps – which have been in place for decades – smashed up and dismantled.

Cyclist George Bennington, 21, of Kirkheaton, said he had been going to the woods to use the course since he was a child and was “heartbroken” after turning up on Saturday to find it had been destroyed.

“We have been working on improving the track to make it a bit more challenging for the past year, hoping that we could introduce more young people from the community to get into biking,” he said.

“I come every weekend and turned up on Saturday to see the logs and jumps made from dirt had all been ruined.”

George, an apprentice engineer, grew up on a farm and said he understands the importance of conserving the environment, so made sure alterations made to the track were done sensibly.

He added: “It’s heartbreaking. People keep saying young people should get outside more, then something like this happens.

“One of my friends who uses the track comes all the way from Doncaster to cycle there.

“No one has given us any explanation why it has been destroyed.”