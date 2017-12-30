Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees based mountain rescue experts have joined the hunt for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team (HVMRT) has been called in to help find Patrick Thornton.

Mr Thornton of Leeds was reported missing on December 22 by his family and has not been seen since.

He was staying with his daughter at an address in Jubilee Gardens in Leeds.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team are also involved with the police search.

He is described as white, aged 63, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, slim build with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing khaki new balance trainers and a dark blue padded coat.

He is known to have links to Methley, Great Preston, Kippax and Castleford. He also has a caravan in the Hull area.

The police and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *267 of December 22