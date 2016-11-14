Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver was assaulted in a row after he drove his passengers the wrong route home.

Graham Smith and his wife were travelling home from a funeral when he got into a heated row with Zulfiq Ali, a driver for Birstall-based firm Oakwell Taxis.

The 56-year-old, who had drunk seven pints, admitted punching Mr Ali.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened after the driver picked Smith and his wife up from a pub in Batley on the evening of July 4.

The couple had been out following a funeral of a close family member and asked to return home to their home in Roman Road in the town.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said: “There was an argument over the location of the destination. The victim stopped the car and got out.

“The conversation became heated and the defendant got out of the taxi and one lunch was struck to the taxi driver.”

Magistrates heard that Mr Ali ended up on the floor and suffered a chipped tooth.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, explained that his client always used the same taxi firm and was well known to all the drivers and switchboard staff.

He said: “This taxi driver was new and his English was very poor.

“There was clearly some misunderstanding and he drove to the centre of Batley.

“Mrs Smith told him he’d gone past where he wanted to turn off, the driver pulled up and there was an argument which escalated and got out of hand.”

Magistrates fined Smith £833 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to the driver.

He must also pay £85 costs and £83 victim surcharge.