Tattoos are more popular than ever with one in five people said to be sporting ink of some kind.

Dating back thousands of years, tattoos were once associated mainly with sailors - but by the 1870s had become popular with the upper classes, including royalty.

In the 20th century they were largely frowned upon, but over the past few decades they've become more acceptable - and seem to have shed their rebellious reputation.

We put 20 questions to award winning Huddersfield tattoo artist Jonny Gilbert about what it's really like to be at the other end of the needle.

1) How did you get into tattooing?

By accident really. When I finished uni (Huddersfield University - Transport design) I had a full design portfolio and no job to go into. A friend of mine knew a tattooist who was looking to take on an apprentice. He showed him some of my drawings and he was very interested for me to be his student. After a quick meeting with him, he took me on, and the rest is history.

2) What was your first tattoo and who was it on?

The first tattoo I ever did was a skull and cross bones and it was on myself. Tattooing yourself isn’t fun, but if you’re not willing to tattoo yourself, you can’t expect other people to be.

3) How many tattoos do you have?

Quite a few really. I have two sleeves, a full backpiece, half of my chest, my ribs and most of one leg.

4) Have you ever tattooed any celebrities - if so who?

Mostly sports people. I’ve tattooed a few Premier league footballers and Super league Rugby players.

5) What's the most painful place to get a tattoo?

I think the rib cage, that’s from personal experience and customer feedback...or should I say customers' tears!

6) Are there any tattoos you don't like doing?

Fairies! I can’t say why, I just don’t enjoy doing them. Luckily I don’t get asked to do them very often.

7) Have you ever messed one up? What did you do about it?

I’m too cautious to mess a tattoo up. If I don’t think I can do a tattoo justice or I don’t think it will make a good tattoo, I simply turn it away.

8) What do you think of programmes like Tattoo Fixers?

Tattoo shows have helped make tattoos popular but they also give a false impression on how the process works. You don’t walk in to a shop and three tattooists are there ready to design a tattoo for you and tattoo it straight away, like the shows suggest. In reality, you book in with one tattooist, they spend hours designing it for you, then you finally come in on the day of your booking for it tattooing.

9) Have you ever refused to tattoo someone? Why?

Many, many times. The most common one being them not having ID and cant prove their age. If you look under 25, you could get asked to prove your age, if you can’t - no tattoo.

10) What's the best thing about your job?

The variety. I get to do something different everyday, on somebody different everyday. You get to meet people from all walks of life.

11) What's the worst thing about your job?

The hours. If you want to be ahead of the game, you have to put the hours in. The tattoo is only going to be as good as the design, so many hours are spent designing and searching for the right photos as reference. A 70-80 hour week isn’t unheard of. The design can take longer to do than the tattoo.

12) Do you have any advice for people wanting to become a tattoo artist?

It sounds simple, but get tattooed. That’s the only way of seeing what goes on in a tattoo shop and how a shop operates and of course...draw draw draw. The best way of getting into it is by getting an apprenticeship in a reputable studio. The first thing they will want to see is your portfolio of drawings, so make sure you have one.

13) What's the most unusual place you've ever tattooed?

I’ve tattooed several people inside their lips, and a few soles and under toes. You can pretty much tattoo anywhere on the body...so people will!

14) Why did you first get a tattoo?

I’m into the artwork and I think they look good. People buy paintings to decorate their living space, I like to buy tattoos to decorate me. I don’t see the difference really. Admittedly it’s a lot easier to change a painting on a wall and it hurts a lot less.

15) Do you think tattooing has peaked?

Yes, I do think it has peaked, however I don’t think it will decline in popularity. Trends, fashion and ideas are always evolving and I feel tattoos will do the same.

16) Is there any design you wouldn't tattoo?

Yes, other tattoo artists' designs. You get people coming in with a tattoo that they’ve seen online and they want the exact same design. That tattoo has been designed by that artist for that client and it would be really disrespectful and lazy to just copy it exactly, I would do my own interpretation of what the client wanted in my style.

17) Is the industry competitive?

There are more tattooists now than there ever has been and some of them are really good artists. Each tattooist will tattoo different from the next so people have such varied choice. I am friends with many tattooists in the area and I see them as colleagues rather than competition as we all do slightly different styles.

18) Is there a design people ask for more than any other?

Not so much these days. In the past you would walk in to a shop and pick a design off the wall. Now, you can literally have anything tattooed on you. If it can be drawn or you can find a picture of it, you can have it put on your body.

19) What's the weirdest thing that has ever happened to you during your career?

Ha, now that would be telling.

20) Do artists tattoo Chinese symbols that don't mean what the person thinks they do - or is that an urban myth?

Yeah I think that’s an urban myth. I would like to think that a tattooist would try and tattoo what the client actually wanted, although I'm sure there are a few misinterpretations walking around.

- You can find Jonny Gilbert at New Mind Tattoo, 25a Westgate, Second Floor, Huddersfield