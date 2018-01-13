Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has called for a fresh look at improving the junction at Moldgreen where a 15-year-old girl suffered fatal injuries.

Katelyn Dawson, a pupil at Shelley College, died from her injuries after a BMW ploughed into a bus shelter on Wakefield Road near to the junction with Broad Lane on Wednesday morning.

The teenager was flown by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary but medics were unable to save her life. Three other people, including the 51-year-old driver of the BMW, were also injured. One of them, a 47-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

And Wednesday’s tragedy was followed on Thursday morning by another accident further down the main road.

Emergency services were called to Dalton Green Lane at the junction with Wakefield Road at 7.41am and a male pedestrian was airlifted to hospital.

Then in the evening a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was knocked down on Broad Lane, just yards round the corner from the scene of Wednesday’s fatal crash.

Mr Sheerman, a long-standing road safety campaigner, said: “I went to the vigil for Katelyn on Thursday night.

“I’m very shocked. I have spoken to Chief Supt Steve Cotter, of Kirklees Police, about it and the chief executive of Kirklees Council, Jacqui Gedman.

“I have been worried about that junction for some time.

“We need a full analysis of what happened and why and no-one should jump to any conclusions until there has been a thorough inquiry.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “Our sympathies are with the families of those involved in this tragic incident.

“We will work closely with West Yorkshire Police and would not want to speculate on the causes of the collision at this time.”