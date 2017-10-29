The video will start in 8 Cancel

HUDDERSFIELD MP Barry Sheerman has sparked controversy by telling a BBC interviewer that “better educated people in our country” voted to Remain following the Brexit vote.

Appearing on the Sunday Politics show, the veteran Labour MP told Tim Iredale, an incredulous BBC political editor for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, that the voting pattern was plain to see.

He said: “When you look at who voted to remain most of them were the better educated people. You can actually see the pattern. Nearly all the university towns voted to remain.”

Asked by Mr Iredale if he stood by his remarks, Mr Sheerman was defiant saying: “Absolutely, I think it’s true.”

And he then took to Twitter to underline his certainty on the issue saying: “Pleased that my comments @BBCLookNorth on link between Brexit support and lower educational attainment has stimulated debate.”

One of those to question his reasoning was Michael Taylor who tweeted: “I wonder how many of the people Mr Sheerman is supposed to represent are outraged by his moronic remarks?”

But Julie Crocker supported Mr Sheerman saying: “You’re spot on! Brexiteers can’t stand it, of course, but if you’re a bit aware of facts you know Brexit is a terrible, terrible idea!”