Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker has hit out at plans to axe Brighouse Jobcentre.

Nine Jobcentres in Yorkshire, including Brighouse and Batley, are to close as part of cost-cutting plans for the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

In the Commons, the Tory MP said: “To relocate our Jobcentre up hill and down dale, out of the constituency, would be a disaster for the long-term unemployed that rely on it for job advice and training.”

He asked minister Caroline Nokes: “Can you assure me that those that have put forward these proposals have indeed visited places like the Calder Valley to understand the demographics and geography or have they just sat in their offices in Whitehall using Google Maps?”

She said: “This is not an exercise using Google Maps. It is an exercise which we have engaged in over very many months to make the best use of our DWP estate.”

Jobs in Huddersfield: Find your next one here