Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney has been questioning companies over gig ticket abuse.

The MP sits on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee and was part of a panel that rebuked Viagogo for failing to turn up to a Parliamentary hearing looking at gig ticket abuse and tickets being sold on for higher prices.

It comes after the secondary ticketing site was accused of “moral repugnance” over a decision to resell tickets to an Ed Sheeran cancer charity gig.

Viagogo was advertising seats at the Royal Albert Hall concert, which is in aid of teenage cancer patients, for up to £5,000.

It’s reported Viagogo sold tickets won’t benefit the charity.

Mr McCartney said he was “deeply disappointed that Viagogo failed to send a representative to our hearing.”